450 jobs saved at Aberdeen paper mill after management buyout

Hundreds of jobs have been saved at an Aberdeen paper mill, it has been revealed today.

Administrators for Stoneywood Paper Mill have sold the historic business to a new firm, Creative Paper Holdings Limited, formed by a management buyout team for the purposes of the deal.

The Evening Express revealed last week that a deal was close to being secured.

A total of 450 jobs have been saved in Stoneywood and all staff will be transferred with immediate effect.

Elsewhere in the UK, 82 jobs have been saved in Kent and 27 in Basingstoke.

Six directors were appointed to a new company, AW Creative Papers Group Limited, earlier this month, including the mill’s general manager Angus MacSween.

Jonathan Mitchell, managing director of the new firm, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have secured the future of a strong and sustainable business which has such a long heritage in the UK.

“The last nine months has been an unsettling time for the company and we are extremely grateful to the administrators, FRP Advisory, for having allowed the business to continue to trade while we found a workable solution.

“The support we have had from our staff, customers, suppliers and the Scottish Government has been incredible and without them this deal would not have been possible.

“There has been a real combined will to keep this historic business alive.”

Arjowiggins Fine Papers Limited operated the Stoneywood plant in Aberdeen, which has manufactured fine and custom papers since 1770.

Unite the union has welcomed the announcement that hundreds of jobs will be saved at Stoneywood Paper Mill, after the sale of the historic mill was secured.

Iain Fraser, joint administrator and partner with FRP Advisory said: “After a challenging eight months for everyone, we are delighted to have concluded a deal with the management buyout team that has saved 450 highly skilled jobs in Scotland and 559 jobs across the UK.

“The support we have received from the staff, Unite union, suppliers, customers, politicians and the local communities has been crucial, particularly the outstanding team effort provided by everyone at the Stoneywood plant to keep the business trading in order to provide the management buyout team with the maximum help to complete a complex deal.

“We would like to thank them for their help and shared determination to save the businesses.

“We wish the new management team and the staff every success with their plans for the future.”