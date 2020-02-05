42-month ban for north-east driver caught after hitting nearly 100mph and crashing into a ditch

A driver who hit nearly 100 miles per hour down a major north-east road before crashing into a ditch has been banned from driving for 42 months.

Ryan Dalgarno was caught driving his blue Volvo at excessive speed on the A90 near Stonehaven on September, 20 2018.

The 26-year-old of Park View, Brechin appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday and admitted dangerous driving and failing to provide information about the driver.

Dalgarno had been travelling northbound on the A92 when he exited on a slip road and began driving south on A90.

Police were chasing him but decided it was too dangerous to continue as he was travelling at 95 miles per hour.

Defence agent David Sutherland said Dalgarno ended up with a “significant” head injury following the crash.

Sheriff William Summers said Dalgarno’s driving was “shockingly bad” and it was “astonishing” no one was hurt.

Dalgarno was ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work and placed on 18 months supervision.