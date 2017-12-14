416 homes to be built in North-east town after developments approved

Hundreds of new homes will be built in a North-east town after two major developments were approved.

Councillors were urged to green light two developments just a few miles apart in Inverurie, as part of the Uryside and Portstown scheme.

Malcolm Allan Housebuilders had submitted a fresh application for 416 homes, and a small office and retail development at Portstown.

While the developer already had permission to build the properties, it now plans to build all 48 affordable homes and flats on one site.

Meanwhile, councillors also backed Barratt North Scotland plans to build 125 homes at the nearby Boynds Farm, Uryside.

The developer already had permission to build 104 homes but has decided to build some smaller units due to market concerns.

The scheme also includes a new £11 million primary school, Uryside Primary which opened following the October break. A formal opening ceremony is taking place tomorrow.

