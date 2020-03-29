Show Links
41 coronavirus deaths confirmed in Scotland as number of cases in Grampian rise to 62

by Annette Cameron
29/03/2020, 2:27 pm Updated: 29/03/2020, 3:03 pm

Forty one people have died after contracting coronavirus in Scotland.

The latest Scottish Government figures also show the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases across Grampian have increased to 62.

Across Scotland the number of people who have contracted Covid-19 is 1,384.

Some 13,889 people across the country have now been tested for the disease.

The Greater Glasgow and Clyde area has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Scotland at 401.

 

 

