New 40mph limit on north-east road in bid to battle speeders

A temporary 40mph speed limit has been introduced at a notorious north-east junction.

Following public concerns over speeding, a temporary restriction has been implemented on the A947 near the Swailend junction, south of Newmachar.

Despite this, council bosses are still recording drivers travelling in excess of 90mph.

Mid-Formartine councillor Paul Johnston said he welcomed the introduction of the temporary restriction but claimed it would be difficult to enforce and that more could be done.

He said: “I welcome it as far as it goes but urge the council to think more constructively with further physical alterations or camera operations in the area.

“The junction is a known one with people turning on to the A947.

“The physical alterations would allow the road to be slowed or calmed.

“We should be looking for more innovative ways to make our roads safer without having a temporary speed limit which will be difficult to enforce.”

Inspector Steve Manson from the Road Policing Unit said: “We regularly carry out patrols in both marked and unmarked vehicles on routes across the north-east, which includes the A947.

“We would urge motorists to adhere to the temporary speed limits and be mindful that limits are maximum speeds, not targets.

“All road users have a responsibility to use the network safely.

“Driving at excessive speeds for the conditions puts people needlessly at risk.

“It can have fatal consequences. It simply isn’t worth it. Please slow down and be a courteous driver.”