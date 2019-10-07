£40m Aberdeen hotel plans progress after 96-year lease agreed

Plans for a five-star hotel and country club near a much-loved Aberdeen park have taken another step forward after a legal agreement was finalised.

The multi-million-pound project, headed by north-east property tycoon Alan Massie and his firm Carlton Rock, was granted planning permission in principle earlier this year – despite it being on green belt land near Hazlehead Park.

Now a legal agreement between the firm and Aberdeen City Council has been signed – paving the way for the plans to be further developed.

The site of the £40 million development is currently occupied by Hayfield Riding Centre and is surrounded by Hazlehead Golf Club.

However, the agreement which has been reached would see Carlton Rock take out a 96-year lease on the site.

Mr Massie said: “It’s taken a long time to get the legal agreement done and signed so we are obviously very pleased to be at this point and we want to move forward in a positive manner.

“The next step is the final detailed proposal for the site.

“We are pursuing a number of options and operators with this.

“There is a discussion to be had with the council over ownership and whether they are prepared to do a deal with the hotel.”

The first plans for the site were made public in 2015 and in May of that year, councillors voted for it by 28 votes to seven.

However, residents expressed significant concern over the scale of the project, and the Scottish Government was urged to intervene.

And the plans stalled again in 2016 after the company and the council failed to agree on the level of developer contributions required.

However, those issues have now been resolved and permission was granted earlier this year ahead of the legal agreement being signed.

Carlton Rock’s plans include a 250-bed hotel, spa, swimming pool, restaurants and function and conference facilities.

And Mr Massie believes the development will be a great asset to the local area.

He said: “We want to maintain a country club feel for the site, and we want it to be open to residents and non-hotel guests.

“In terms of the sports facilities and the health and things, it is going to be a really positive development for Hazlehead and the surrounding area.

“It’s going to be a great thing for Hazlehead. It’s not just going to be the hotel, club and facilities – it’s going to be the whole infrastructure around it which is going to be improved.

“There are a lot of positives to this application. The key thing is to take the community with us.

“There are positive things for the community and it’s important we get that message across.”

Hazlehead, Queen’s Cross and Countesswells councillor Jennifer Stewart believes the development could attract further investment in the area.

She said: “I don’t think we should be turning down business and there will be positive things as a result of this development.

“It will create much-needed jobs and bring new facilities to the area.”

Fellow councillor Martin Greig said: “An improvement to the roads around the park will be required and we want to find out if the developer is going to proceed with that.

“Now the legal agreement has been finalised it is a case of waiting to see what happens next.”

Fully detailed plans will be revealed in the coming months.