£400,000 school meals debt to be recovered from Aberdeen parents

Councillors have approved plans to recover more than £400,000 in owed lunch money from parents.

The Evening Express revealed last week that a loophole in the council’s system led to £434,000 being owed.

The loophole allowed parents to opt out of the notification service designed to let them know when their child’s lunch card required topping up.

A report to Aberdeen City Council’s audit, risk and scrutiny committee recommended councillors approve plans to recover the debt.

The report read: “The failure to record and recover school meal debt is, therefore, a breach of financial regulations, as well as risking loss of income to the council.”

The motion was agreed by councillors.

Measures are also being put in place to address levels of historic debt and a process has been established to identify and recover debt on a regular basis.