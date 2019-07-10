£400,000 A90 roadworks postponed due to heavy rain warning

A forecast of heavy rain in the north-east has postponed roadworks on a stretch of the A90.

The £400,000 improvement works were set to be carried out at the Spurryhillock junction near Stonehaven.

However, Bear Scotland has advised this has been pushed back due to the expected heavy rain.

Tomorrow night’s works at the Glasslaw slip-road will be reviewed tomorrow with more rain forecast.

The final set of works, on the main A90 carriageway at Glasslaw, are set to get underway at 7.30pm on Friday, and run over the weekend, finishing at 6.30am on Monday.

A contraflow system will be in place during these works.

The Met Office has issued two yellow weather warnings for heavy rain in the north-east.

The first came into force at noon today, and will remain in effect until 9pm, with the second running between noon and 9pm tomorrow.

SEPA has also issued a flood alert for the same period.