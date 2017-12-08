40 vehicles stopped by police during operation in Aberdeen

Police have urged drivers to check their vehicles are in good shape after a road operation in the city.

A number of vehicles were stopped and advised to remove snow and ice from headlights to improve visibility and provided with information on winter tyres.

Officers stopped more than 40 vehicles in the Mastrick area during rush hour on November 30 and December 1, and advised drivers who were parked inappropriately near schools and whose lights were not working or had child boost seats fitted incorrectly.

Local Divisional Sergeant Scott Deans said: “I would ask drivers to ensure their vehicle is roadworthy.

“This operation was organised with our partners in response to local concerns about dangerous driving behaviour in the area.”

Officers were also called to a number of crashes in the area during the operation.

Sergeant Deans said: “This operation was welcomed by the vast majority of drivers we stopped, who all appreciated the need to ensure the safety of youngsters in the area.

“The officers involved along with City Wardens were able to engage positively with numerous members of the public however unfortunately they did encounter some individuals who had lighting defects, were inappropriately parking outside schools and who had incorrectly fitted child ‘booster’ seats.

“Additional local initiatives are being considered with a view to reducing these types of crimes and to support the local community.

“Given the time of year I would once again encourage anyone driving in adverse conditions to plan their journey, leave plenty of time for travel, to ensure their vehicle is roadworthy with the windows demisted and clear of snow and ice before use.

“Bad weather is often blamed for causing accidents, but the real cause is usually inappropriate driving for the conditions that exist.”