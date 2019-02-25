40 flats planned for site of former Aberdeen nursing home

Plans to build almost 40 flats on the grounds of a former nursing home have been given the go-ahead.

Bancon Developments has lodged an application to build the 38-unit development on Union Grove, Aberdeen.

The site forms part of the larger grounds of the former nursing home Nazareth House, now known as Aspire Grove.

Under the plans, two buildings would be built fronting Union Grove, both containing 19 flats.

In their decision report, council planners said the area is designated for residential use in the Aberdeen Local Development Plan.

They added the proposal raises “no significant” residential amenity concerns and the flats on the opposite side of Union Grove are 30m away, meaning there would be no loss of privacy or daylight.

Two objections were lodged against the plans, claiming it would have an adverse impact on residents.