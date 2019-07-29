40 Aberdeen homes without water after main bursts

Around 40 homes have been affected by a burst water main in Aberdeen.

North Deeside Road between Station Road East in Peterculter and Prospecthill Road in Bieldside is believed to have been affected.

As a result of the incident, households have been left without water and traffic was slower than usual, causing delays.

Scottish Water are hopeful of repairing the damage later today.

A spokeswoman said: “A burst water main is being repaired this morning on North Deeside Road in Aberdeen after reports of disrupted water supply from customers in the area between Prospecthill Road and Station Road East.

“With approximately 40 households impacted Scottish Water operatives are currently on site working to resolve the issue.

“The burst main has been isolated meaning earlier issues of water on the road has now been resolved.

“We would like to apologies for any inconvenience this burst may have caused both to residents and road user and thank them for their patience as we work to complete the necessary repair.

“It is estimated the repair should be complete by mid-afternoon.”