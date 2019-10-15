£4 million upgrade for north-east fire training centre approved

Multi-million-pound plans to upgrade a fire training centre have been approved.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) had applied to Aberdeenshire Council to construct three new training buildings at its facility near Portlethen.

Fire chiefs have said the “state-of-the-art upgrade” will cost £4 million and take about two years to complete.

It will let firefighters train in realistic scenarios including working at height.

Planning officers at the local authority approved the proposals and said it would improve the training facilities.

Iain Morris, head of asset management at SFRS, said: “This is a significant investment in facilities at our Portlethen Training Centre.

“Once complete, this state-of-the-art upgrade will further enhance our existing training capabilities across Scotland, complementing our National Training Centre in Cambuslang and a new facility in Newbridge, Edinburgh, which is nearing completion.”

Mr Morris added: “Construction work will be in a phased process with the first phase starting shortly at a cost of £4m.

“This will include a new hot fire training unit and a specialist building for safe working at height training. It is estimated that this initial phase will take two years for completion.”

Paul Stewart, assistant chief officer for training at SFRS, said: “This investment absolutely underlines our continued commitment to the Aberdeenshire area and the north of Scotland.

“These world-class facilities will allow our firefighters to train in the most realistic scenarios possible, ensuring that they are equipped with the skills to continue protecting our communities from harm.”

A decision notice by Aberdeenshire Council said: “While concern has been raised in respect of the potential for impacts on residential amenity brought about by smoke emanating from the site, the wider use of the site as a fire training centre is already established.”