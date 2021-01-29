NHS staff’s plea for north-east public to get vaccine

Senior NHS staff who have been caring for people with Covid-19 have urged the public to make sure they get vaccinated against the disease.

Critical care consultant Lee Allen and critical care nurse manager Helen Paddon have had the first doses of their vaccinations, and said it is the “best way” to beat coronavirus.

Despite concerns over the short time it has taken to produce the vaccines, both Lee and Helen insist it is safe.

Vaccinators are currently working their way through the more at-risk groups, and over-70s began receiving their inoculations this week.

The north-east’s first mass vaccination centre, at P&J Live, is set to open at the beginning of February.

Lee said: “For anyone who is offered the vaccine, it is the best protection and the best way to get numbers to come down.

“It’s going to take time to vaccinate everyone. The vaccine will have the most effect once we reach herd immunity, and I would encourage as many people as possible to receive the vaccine when offered.

“Just because you’ve had the vaccine though, it doesn’t make it an excuse to break the rules. It takes a few weeks for your body to develop immunity, and you could still transmit the virus.

“But it does mean you have got a degree of protection.

“I understand why people may be concerned. There may be a perception it’s been rushed through, but that’s not the case. It has undergone all the rigorous scrutiny any other vaccine would get and it’s as safe as any of them.

“I’m happy to say I’ve had my first dose and it’s important everyone gets theirs. It is the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones.”

Helen added: “We are hopeful people will not become complacent when they have had their vaccines.

“We need to make sure we get as many people vaccinated as possible, and it is safe. If you have got an appointment, please go.”