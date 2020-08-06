Health bosses to discuss Aberdeen’s coronavirus recovery plan

Councillors in Aberdeen will discuss the vision for the next phase in the response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Operation Home First is a partnership between the health and social care partnerships in the Granite City, Aberdeenshire, Moray and NHS Grampian’s acute services.

The project involves providing more health care to people at home and it is aimed at making sure there is a plan in place to deal with any future demand on services, as well as meeting the needs of vulnerable people.

Members of Aberdeen City Council’s integrated joint board will be asked to note the progress being made on the scheme in the city when they meet on Tuesday.

A report prepared by Sandra McLeod, chief officer for Aberdeen health and social care partnership updates councillors on the project.

It said that since it was discussed in May steps have been taken to move forward with 11 so-called transformations in response to the pandemic being highlighted.

These include the closure of care of the elderly beds at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, moving staff and beds to Woodend hospital and using the Near Me virtual GP appointment service.

The report said: “Some of these changes have now been embedded and other activities are now ongoing to further embed these changes and continue to deliver the objectives of Operation Home First and hence our own strategic priorities.

“Some of these have been done within the partnership, and others within Acute or across the wider system.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The document also said that with a “risk” of further outbreaks of Covid-19 could impact on health services and staff.

It said that while Operation Home First is part of the recovery plan it also means health services are equipped for any further outbreaks.

It said: “There is a risk that the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak leads to high numbers of incidences within the city, impacting public health and the delivery of essential health and care services through significantly increased demand and reduced workforce capacity.

This reduced capacity arising as a result of frontline workforce absence and self-isolation requirements.

“Operation Home First is the beginning of our recovery from the initial phase of the Covid-19 pandemic, ensuring services can continue to be delivered in a safe, but transformed way, whilst also preparing to be equipped for any future re-emergence of virus within the community.”

Meanwhile, members of the integrated joint board will also discuss a motion from the urgent business committee calling for increased Scottish Government funding for social care.

A report into the referral from councillors is recommending the IJB note the issues highlighted by councillors.

It said: “There is a risk that the IJB does not make representation to the Scottish Government to identify the issues and seek additional monies and later finds itself in financial difficulty.”