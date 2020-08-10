£4.3m worth of work for Aberdeen Harbour awarded to several companies

More than £4m worth of work at Aberdeen Harbour’s South Harbour project has been awarded to several companies.

The Aberdeen Harbour Board has issued further contracts to the value of £4.3 million for the transfer of remaining caissons.

The 50m long blocks that will form the North Castlegate Quay and the East Dunnottar Quays require to be moved from their current storage location in the Cromarty Firth, into position at the new harbour.

Several companies have been awarded work supporting this project, including Ocean Kinetics, Caledonian Towage, Miller Plant, Ashleigh Contract and Leiths.

It follows after a £1.6 million contact was also given to Ashleigh Contracts for the completion of a breakwater.

More awards are to be announced in due course.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Michelle Handforth, chief executive of Aberdeen Harbour Board, said: “Work on site, and the procurement processes that support it, are progressing at pace now and we are pleased to be announcing these further contract awards today. We expect that the first caisson transfer may take place shortly.”

Project engineering director Keith Young added: “The use of caissons in constructing the fixed quay elements of the new harbour provides the facilities with incredible heavy-lift capacity, and significantly reduces the amount of concrete required in the construction of the harbour.

“This feature is one of many being employed in the project to ensure that we construct the new facilities with as little impact on the natural environment as possible.”

Former key contractor Dragados pulled out of the project on June 15.

The harbour board has now taken full responsibility for the site, and recently launched the procurement process for the remaining 30% of the construction process, which covers the contracts that are now in the process of being awarded.