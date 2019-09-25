4.2 magnitude earthquake recorded in North Sea

An earthquake has been recorded in the North Sea.

The 4.2 magnitude tremor happened at about 149 miles east of Aberdeen, according to the British Geological Survey.

It happened 10km below sea level at 2.38pm yesterday and was felt by workers on the PUQ oil platform in thh Elgin-Franklin field.

SEISMIC INFORMATION: CENTRAL NORTH SEA 24 SEPTEMBER 2019 13:38 UTC 4.2 ML LAT/LONG: 57.030° North / 1.949° East

GRID REF: 639.6 kmE / 800.1 kmN

DEPTH: 10 Km

LOCALITY: Central North Sea, approximately 240 km east of Aberdeen

INTENSITY: 3 EMS — British Geological Survey (@BritGeoSurvey) September 24, 2019

We have received a report from the Elgin-Franklin Offshore Field that this event was felt be several people on the PUQ offshore oil platform. The reports describe “a moderate shaking feeling”. — British Geological Survey (@BritGeoSurvey) September 24, 2019

