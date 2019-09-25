Wednesday, September 25th 2019 Show Links
4.2 magnitude earthquake recorded in North Sea

by Annette Cameron
25/09/2019, 7:37 am Updated: 25/09/2019, 9:52 am
An earthquake has been recorded in the North Sea.

The 4.2 magnitude tremor happened at about 149 miles east of Aberdeen, according to the British Geological Survey.

It happened 10km below sea level at 2.38pm yesterday and was felt by workers on the PUQ oil platform in thh Elgin-Franklin field.

The British Geogological Survey tweeted: “We have received a report from the Elgin-Franklin Offshore Field that this event was felt be several people on the PUQ offshore oil platform. The reports describe ‘a moderate shaking feeling’.”

