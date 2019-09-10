£3m raised to help extend Aberdeen care centre

An appeal to raise funds to extend an Aberdeen neurological care facility has passed the £3 million milestone.

The Sue Ryder Dee Court capital appeal will double the capacity and provide extra resources to the current facilities, enabling more care to be offered to more people.

Work is well under way and many of the 20 new bedrooms have already been completed.

Six new residents, aged between early 20s and 50 years old, have been transferred from hospitals and care homes.