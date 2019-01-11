£38m national decommmissioning centre opened in north-east village

A new research base with the power to transform the UK into a global leader in oilfield demolition opened in a tiny Aberdeenshire village this morning.

The National Decommissioning Centre was unveiled by excited government ministers and key oil and gas industry figures at the souped-up Oceanlab facility in Newburgh.

Supported by the Aberdeen City Region Deal, the Oil and Gas Technology Centre (OGTC) and Aberdeen University have joined forces to launch the £38 million centre.

Its bosses hope to turn the mammoth engineering challenge of North Sea decommissioning into a “competitive advantage” for Britain.