£38m national decommmissioning centre opened in north-east village

by Mark Lammey
11/01/2019, 11:18 am Updated: 11/01/2019, 11:23 am
Oceanlab, Newburgh. In the picture is Lindsay Wylie, product development chemist
A new research base with the power to transform the UK into a global leader in oilfield demolition opened in a tiny Aberdeenshire village this morning.

The National Decommissioning Centre was unveiled by excited government ministers and key oil and gas industry figures at the souped-up Oceanlab facility in Newburgh.

Supported by the Aberdeen City Region Deal, the Oil and Gas Technology Centre (OGTC) and Aberdeen University have joined forces to launch the £38 million centre.

Its bosses hope to turn the mammoth engineering challenge of North Sea decommissioning into a “competitive advantage” for Britain.

