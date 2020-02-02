£380,000 approved to help fund bus services in rural north-east

Councillors have approved more than £380,000 in funding for bus services in a number of rural north-east communities.

Members of Aberdeenshire Council’s infrastructure services committee backed the move to hand out the Aberdeenshire Community Transport Initiative (ACTI) grants for the next financial year.

The decision for 2020-21 is still subject to the local authority’s revenue budget being set in the spring.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The ACTI fund is aimed at supporting initiatives such as community dial-a-bus services and volunteer car schemes.

Aberdeenshire Council agreed in principle to allocate grants to various groups across the region.

Ballater Royal Deeside Ltd could land £3,780 and Banffshire Partnership Ltd could be given £142,327.

Elsewhere, Buchan Dial-a-Community Bus could be in for a windfall of £140,280, £60,823 could go to Mid Deeside Community Trust £60,823, Silver Circle could be handed £10,449 and RVS Aberdeenshire is in line for £28,615.

The ACTI was established by the local authority in 2008 when they took over the grant distribution to community-based rural transport projects from the Scottish Government.