38-mile diversion planned during works on Aberdeenshire road

Motorists in the north-east are facing a 38-mile diversion while resurfacing and drainage works are carried out near Alford.

The stretch of the A97 Huntly to Dinnet road, between Logie Coldstone and Tillypronie, will be shut for two weeks from November 30.

According to Aberdeenshire Council, the works are part of annual maintenance in the area.

They will include “edge strengthening, carriageway resurfacing and drainage improvements with additional gullies, filter drainage and carrier pipes being installed”.

It is expected the work will take less than the two weeks, however, as resurfacing are reliant upon weather conditions, the council have allocated a fortnight.

The diversion will take motorists via Alford along the A97, A944, A980, B9119 and back to the A97. Residents within the closed area will still have access.

Aberdeenshire Council’s head of roads, Philip McKay said: “The decision to close the road during these works is absolutely essential to ensure the safety of all road users and to protect the workforce on site.

“We appreciate that the signed diversion route will be lengthy and the proposed closure adds to journey times, but we will do everything possible to ensure that the work is carried out in the shortest possible timescale.”