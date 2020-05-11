3,770 north-east carers set for extra cash payments

More than 3,700 carers across the north-east are in line for additional financial support from the Scottish Government.

Around 1,600 carers in Aberdeen, and just over 2,000 in Aberdeenshire could benefit from the extra cash.

Ministers at Holyrood plan to invest £19.2 million to provide assistance to those looking after family and friends with disabilties or other needs, across the country and help them deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.

If the move is approved by parliament, they will receive an extra £230.10 – and around 1,640 carers across the city and 2,130 in Aberdeenshire – a total of 3,770 in the north-east, would benefit.

The additional payment will be automatically paid to those who are in receipt of Carer’s Allowance.

David Forbes, founder of the charity Future Choices which provides respite for carers and social interaction and recreation for disabled people, said: “Being a carer is very demanding and it does put a strain on you financially and mentally, more so just now because carers are having to take on more in terms of buying protective equipment and things like that.

“It is particularly difficult at the moment because there is a lot of extra pressure on carers to keep the people they care for safe. It can have a real impact.

“We are all going through challenging times and this gesture will take a lot of the pressure off.

“We really welcome this funding because it shows they are looking out for carers.”

Aberdeen Central SNP MSP Kevin Stewart said: “Carers across the north-east make an absolutely vital contribution to our society, and it’s only appropriate that their hard work is valued and they are properly supported by the Scottish Government.

“This one-off payment will benefit carers who are on low incomes and already have some of the most intense caring roles, providing at least 35 hours unpaid care weekly to a disabled child or adult in receipt of higher level disability benefits.

“This additional payment will be an acknowledgement to carers that we know they are providing vital support to family, friends and neighbours, and playing an absolutely crucial role in our collective efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus.

“I am delighted that carers in Aberdeen and across the north-east are being recognised by the SNP Government for the important contribution they make to our communities in these extremely difficult circumstances.”

