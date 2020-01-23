3,600 sign petition to reinstate flights from Aberdeen to Gatwick

More than 3,600 people have signed a petition to reinstate flights from Aberdeen to Gatwick.

Organisers Rachel May, of Newtonhill, and Val Fry, of Fetterangus, created the petition in the hope the axed flight would be brought back.

The easyJet route was cut in February last year, making it harder for passengers to reach south London.

The petition has been discussed at the Scottish Parliament in the hope that a solution can be found.

Rachel said: “Val and I have been campaigning since last March.

“Steve Szalay, the managing director of Aberdeen International Airport, has always been supportive of us and Val and I met up with him in March last year when it all began.

“We keep in regular communication with him on progress and he is working hard to get this flight back.”

Suggestions have recently been put forward to the Department of Transport to reduce air passenger duty for domestic flights in the UK from £15 per flight to £5.

It is hoped that Aberdeen Airport could eventually be on a level with Inverness Airport, where an exemption is in place.

Rachel said: “We are looking for a fair level in the hope it gives us a higher chance of negotiating or bringing back airlines to Aberdeen.”

Val said she has met MP David Duguid, who hopes to meet Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps to discuss the issue.

She added: “We are determined to keep up the pressure to get a fair deal for our airport if we possibly can.”

Steve Szalay, managing director at Aberdeen International Airport, said: “We fully support the petition and want to thank Rachel and Val for ensuring the people of the north-east get the chance to have their say.

“We are working closely with easyJet and other airlines in an attempt to win back this much-loved route.”

An easyJet spokeswoman said: “We continue to offer flights from Aberdeen to London Luton and we always work closely with all our airports to review new opportunities should they become available.

“We are focused on maintaining and developing routes which prove most popular with our passengers.”