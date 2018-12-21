36 people arrested in the north-east for violent crime offences

A total of 36 people have been arrested in the north-east as officers crack down on violent crime.

Officers from the Divisional Alcohol Violence Reduction Unit (DAVRU) have been supporting local policing teams across the north-east in the lead up to Christmas and New Year.

So far, 36 people have been arrested for offences including assault and robbery, domestic abuse, serious assaults and being in possession of an offensive weapon.

These include a 32-year-old man who was arrested in connection with a serious assault in Aberdeen, and a 26-year-old woman was arrested in relation to an assault and robbery.

In Moray, a 28-year-old man was arrested for possession of an offensive weapon in Elgin, while four search warrants were executed in the Moray area, aimed at disrupting known violent offenders suspected to be active in the supply of controlled drugs.

DAVRU Sergeant Scott Brander said: “Enforcing warrants is part of our routine business to tackle violent crime, however the festive period in particular is a focus as emotions run high, more alcohol may be consumed and inhibitions might be lowered. To ensure that the most violent offenders are not free to commit any further crime over the festive period, targeted proactive operations are crucial to ensure accused people are detained and unable to reoffend.

“By all means we want people to enjoy their festive period but at the same time please think about how much alcohol you are consuming. We get less inhibited when drinking and can become more aggressive, not thinking about the consequences until we sober up.

“We will continue to carry out enforcement action as and when necessary to make the north-east a safer place to place to live and will also continue to work with external agencies to ensure arrested people are offered support for any substance misuse issues they have in an effort to dissuade them from future offending.”