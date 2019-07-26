36 north-east homes without water since 6am after pipe bursts

Two north-east communities have been without a water supply for more than 14 hours.

A burst pipe caused over 36 homes in Banchory and Aboyne to be without water since 6am this morning.

It has now been fixed and water supply is expected to be restored soon.

A Scottish Water spokeswoman said: “A main water burst was reported to us as approximately 6am, impacting customers in Aboyne and Banchory and some other homes in the area.

“Around 36 properties were impacted.

“We have been on site since then locating the burst pipe which, due to the rural location, took some time to locate.

“It was located to a section of pipe in Kincardine O’Neil.

“We are currently repairing the burst pipe and expect this to be completed by 8.30pm when the water supply will be restored to the main supply.

“All customers should be back in supply shortly after.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers and thank them for their patience.”