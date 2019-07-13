25-year-old crisp packet found dumped at Aberdeen nature reserve

A 25-year-old packet of crisps has been found dumped at a popular nature reserve.

The litter was discovered by the Aberdeen City Council Countryside Ranger Service team at Donmouth.

Ranger Duncan Neill was building a boardwalk on the site when he spotted the rubbish lying on the ground last Tuesday.

He posted the photograph of the Walkers crisp packet – which has a best before date of July 1994 – on social media to highlight the fact that plastic is a non-biodegradable material.

It appeared to have been buried in the earth with another crisp packet and a chocolate bar wrapper.

Duncan’s boss Ian Talboys, countryside officer for the ranger service, said: “When they found them,

Duncan did not even realise how old they were but noticed that the design of the packet was different from what they are now.

“It is quite amazing really.

“They did not even look like they were touched even with the amount of elements they would have had to face.

“It was a bit freaky when we found it.

“Hopefully it stops people from littering in the future.”