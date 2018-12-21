Almost 100 Aberdeen jobs saved after 11th-hour rescue

A capital investment company has stepped in to save jobs at an Aberdeen firm.

Richard Irvin, an energy solutions company, told 93 staff in Aberdeen on Wednesday that they had been made redundant.

It is understood staff at the firm, which has operations across Scotland, were also told they could claim their holiday pay through a government scheme, but it would likely take until next year.

Now RCapital, an investment firm based in London, stepped in to take over the facilities management arm of the company, rescuing the remaining 337 jobs, 96 of which are based in Aberdeen.

Richard Irvin managing director Mark Buchan said: “The acquisition of the facilities management division provides the opportunity to develop and grow the business.

“The team at Rcapital have the expertise to help us build on the strong foundations we already have.”

The news prompted north-east MSP Tom Mason to ask a question of First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

The First Minister said that the government would aim to support those who lost their jobs.

Mr Mason said: “This is fantastic news and a very welcome Christmas present for staff. I hope this announcement will bring some reassurance to all of the workers.”

A member of staff from Richard Irvin told the Evening Express: “Over 100 staff members have been made redundant. They got us all together and told us they were going into liquidation.

“It’s a sickener, especially this close to Christmas. We were told that we could claim through a government scheme to get our holiday pay, but that won’t happen by Christmas.”

Fiona Taylor, of administrators EY, said: “While it has been possible to save more than 75% of the total jobs through this sale, it is with regret that redundancies have been made in relation to the remainder of the company’s business.

“We are doing all that we can to assist these members of staff to make their relevant claims and are providing them with access to impartial advice.”