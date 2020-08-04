32 coronavirus cases now linked to Aberdeen bar

More than 30 cases of coronavirus have now been linked to an outbreak at an Aberdeen bar.

NHS Grampian confirmed that the number of cases detected in the Hawthorn Bar cluster has now increased by five to 32.

Test and Protect teams have identified 120 close contacts of those detected cases and have contacted all of them.

It remains possible that more cases will be announced.

Dr Emmanuel Okpo, Consultant in Public Health Medicine, said: “I know this is a concerning time for people in Grampian.

”I want to stress again that only people with symptoms of Covid-19 should arrange a test.

“Getting a ‘not-detected’ result when you do not have symptoms does not mean that you are ‘safe’ as the virus can take several days to develop.

“It also does not mean that you can avoid self-isolation if you are identified as a close contact of a detected case.”

The recognised symptoms of Covid-19 are a loss of the sense of taste or smell, a fever, or a new, continuous cough.

Anyone experiencing these symptoms, however mild, should isolate at home immediately and arrange a test.

Deputy Director of Public Health, Chris Littlejohn, added: “I would encourage the general public to stick with the facts of this case.

“I understand the desire to pinpoint a person or place responsible for this cluster. However, it is important to realise that this virus is circulating in the community.

”Anyone could contract it, and anyone could infect others. We all need to take responsibility for our own behaviour.”

NHS Grampian is aware some bars in Aberdeen have announced their intention to close but will not comment on business decisions.

They did confirm that all businesses who have raised concerns in connection with this cluster have had advice and support from Environmental Health.