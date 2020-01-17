£300,000 funding to be handed out to north-east’s coastal communities

Decisions will be made next week on how more than £300,000 of funding awarded to coastal communities in the north-east should be spent.

The cash, which comes as part of a £7.5 million windfall being shared nationwide, has been generated from the Scottish Crown Estate’s marine assets following its first year of devolved management.

The body owns roughly half the foreshore around Scotland including 5,800 moorings and some ports and harbours, along with virtually all of the nation’s seabed out to 12 nautical miles.

A report to be presented to the council’s infrastructure services committee states that Aberdeenshire Council was awarded £328,314, receiving its funding in October.

Officers have considered projects which are already at a more “developed stage” and can be delivered during the next 12-18 months, the report states.

Some of the projects being considered for funding include a £100,000 project at Newburgh Links car park to improve access and increase the number of visitors to the seal colony and a £20,000 bid to make improvements at St Cyrus beach.

Councillors will make decisions on funding when they meet at Woodhill House on Thursday.