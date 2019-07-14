£30,000 raised for CLAN in memory of north-east mum

A north-east family has raised more than £30,000 for charity in memory of a wife and mother.

Mike Sangster, 62, and sons Ross, 24, and Fraser, 27, lost Amanda to cancer nearly five years ago and have devoted their energies to raising money for CLAN Cancer Support in her memory.

Since September 2014, the trio have taken part in five CLAN charity walks, organised three band nights, turned their hair purple for a month, taken on the Kiltwalk and even completed the Illuminator night-time half marathon run.

The family, who live in Johnshaven, wanted to do everything they could to highlight the charity that helped Amanda, 47, after she was diagnosed.

Ross, who had previously organised three band nights at Johnshaven Village Hall, stepped up his fundraising efforts with a charity ball at Aberdeen’s Altens Hotel in June, which raised nearly £7,000.

The joiner said: “Having done three nights at the village hall I felt like it was time for change. Although I enjoyed organising them, I also felt like I’d taken it as far as I could so I wanted to challenge myself to do something bigger.

“It actually all started when the hotel offered a raffle prize at the hall and they mentioned they could help out as a venue in the future, so it just went on from there really.

“It’s almost frightening how much has been raised in such a short amount of time.

“I had no idea how much money could be raised from the ball but it ended up being just under £7,000 thanks to everyone’s generosity on the night.

“I counted up everything from when we started and couldn’t believe we had passed £30,000.

“I genuinely didn’t think we would raise anything like we did at the ball, but again it’s all down to everyone who continues to support everything we do.

“Without them this wouldn’t be possible.”

The trio aren’t finished yet as they are planning on taking part in the CLAN walk at Crathes Castle on September 1.

The family will walk 15 miles and raise even more for the charity.

Ross added: “I’d like to think my mum would be proud of what we’ve achieved for CLAN.

“When we made a promise to her just days before she passed away that we would do something for CLAN, I never imagined that in just under five years it would go the way it has.

“CLAN is a fantastic charity that did so much for my mum and I think she’d be just as amazed as we are at the way everyone has rallied around us and really supported everything we have done.”

Despite the ball being Ross’s biggest challenge to date, he already has plans to hold a second charity dinner next year.

He said: “We’ll be taking part in the CLAN walk again in September – it’s always great to go back and see so many people turn up to the event.

“After the success of this year’s ball I’ve made a start to organising another charity ball for CLAN and have set a date – June 6 2020.”