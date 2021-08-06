£3,000 worth of heroin recovered and 44-year-old man arrested in an Aberdeen drug raid

Drug cops have struck a blow to supply lines in the Seaton area of Aberdeen after executing a search warrant that turned up thousands of pounds worth of heroin.

The operation, which resulted in the arrest of a 44-year-old man and the seizure of over £3,000 worth of Heroin, was just one of several searches executed in the past few days.

Taking place on August 4, the intelligence-led raid was part of Operation Aspen, an initiative within the city to crack down on drug-related crime.

Following the 44-year-old’s arrest and being subsequently charged with being concerned with the supply of controlled drugs, a report is submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Sergeant Rae Christie of the Tillydrone and Seaton community policing team said: “Police Scotland’s purpose is to improve the safety and wellbeing of people, places and communities in Scotland with a focus on keeping people safe.

“We recognise the ongoing concern and impact that drug-related crime has on our communities and, as such, carried out the warrant under the auspicious of Operation Aspen, our ongoing initiative to target drug supply.

“We seek not only to investigate crimes, but also signpost and divert those who reach out for help.

“I encourage anyone with concerns or information to contact Police Scotland on 101 or via the website. Anonymous reports can be made to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”