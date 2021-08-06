Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Local

£3,000 worth of heroin recovered and 44-year-old man arrested in an Aberdeen drug raid

By Daniel Boal
06/08/2021, 6:48 pm
Drug cops have struck a blow to supply lines in the Seaton area of Aberdeen after executing a search warrant that turned up thousands of pounds worth of heroin.

The operation, which resulted in the arrest of a 44-year-old man and the seizure of over £3,000 worth of Heroin, was just one of several searches executed in the past few days.

Taking place on August 4, the intelligence-led raid was part of Operation Aspen, an initiative within the city to crack down on drug-related crime.

Following the 44-year-old’s arrest and being subsequently charged with being concerned with the supply of controlled drugs, a report is submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Sergeant Rae Christie of the Tillydrone and Seaton community policing team said: “Police Scotland’s purpose is to improve the safety and wellbeing of people, places and communities in Scotland with a focus on keeping people safe.

“We recognise the ongoing concern and impact that drug-related crime has on our communities and, as such, carried out the warrant under the auspicious of Operation Aspen, our ongoing initiative to target drug supply.

“We seek not only to investigate crimes, but also signpost and divert those who reach out for help.

“I encourage anyone with concerns or information to contact Police Scotland on 101 or via the website. Anonymous reports can be made to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”