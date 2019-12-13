£3,000 boost for north-east after school club

A north-east charity has received a £3,000 donation from the Morrisons Foundation.

Monymusk-Cluny After School Club will use the money to update and refresh its craft activities, as well as replace scooters and bicycles used by the children who attend the club.

The grant will also help fund the creation of a sensory area.

Club chairwoman Gillian Murray said: “We are honoured and delighted to be provided this support by the Morrisons Foundation, it will make a huge difference to our small club.”