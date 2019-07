A total of 30 new jobs have been created by a care firm.

The jobs have been created at Mears Care centres in Ellon, Aberdeen and Peterhead after new contracts were secured.

Mears Care has 20 branches in operation across Scotland.

Nicola Keenan, manager at Mears Aberdeen, said: “We were extremely pleased to be awarded five stars by the Care Inspectorate for our care and support at their recent visit.

“This professional standard confirms what we deliver locally in our efforts to support people.”