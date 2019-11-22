30 jobs at risk at Aberdeen financial firm

Around 30 jobs are at risk at an Aberdeen financial firm.

Standard Life Aberdeen moved from Union Terrace to Queen’s Terrace and spent more than £300,000 upgrading their new home.

It means all of their workers will be based in the one building and it affects around 30 employees.

The firm said their is “likely” to be further cuts in the coming months but could not provide an exact number on that.

A spokesman for Standard Life Aberdeen said: “As part of the integration process following our merger in 2017, Aberdeen Standard Investments conducted a review of our global locations to ensure we use our office spaces effectively and efficiently.

“We have already reduced the number of offices in in London and Edinburgh as part of this process.

“In line with this activity we have decided to consolidate our operations in Aberdeen moving from two locations to one. We have recently invested heavily in improvements to our Queen’s Terrace office, a location hugely significant to our heritage, and will refurbish further in order to accommodate the transfer of colleagues from Union Plaza as well as promote the use of agile working which is a key global priority for us.

“What is not in doubt is our commitment to Aberdeen, which continues to be a key strategic location for Aberdeen Standard Investments.

“Our colleagues in the city continue to make a valued contribution to the success of our business globally.”