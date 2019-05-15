£3.3 million plans to upgrade north-east council office approved

Councillors have approved ambitious plans for a £3.3 million refurbishment of a local authority office in Aberdeenshire.

The Kincardine and Mearns area committee approved proposals to upgrade the Viewmount office in Stonehaven.

Work on the Victorian building is due to begin at the start of next month.

Councillor Wendy Agnew, chairwoman of the committee, said: “This project is a significant investment in what is a landmark building in Stonehaven and will make it fit for the future.

“The refurbishment will bring Viewmount up to standard and allow for new ways of working.”

The council offices at Carlton House and Allardice Street will close following the completion of the development.

Councillor Ian Mollison, vice-chairman of the committee, said: “There will be some disruption while work takes place but the project team will aim to keep any inconvenience to a minimum.”