Conversion of former Aberdeen care home could boost mental health unit plans

A dedicated mental health unit in Aberdeen will benefit from a major financial boost if plans for a housing development are approved, it has been claimed.

Social care organisation VSA and developer Cala Homes have submitted a joint application for the charity’s former Forest Grove care home on King’s Gate.

The proposals for the site would see 41 one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments built over four storeys.

And bosses at VSA believe the deal would prove crucial to the new £3.2 million Abergeldie Unit, part of its Changing Lives campaign – and revealed it could open as early as next year.

Chief executive Kenneth Simpson said: “If this application is approved, the sale of the land would enable us to confirm the delivery of this much-needed mental health resource in Aberdeen, which could be open and welcoming its first residents in 2020.

“We have had overwhelming support for the Changing Lives campaign from the public and businesses in Aberdeen, and look forward to delivering this vital resource for vulnerable people in our local community.”

The charity and developer have been working with key stakeholders to refine plans to ensure the development fits in with its location.

But councillors have been recommended to refuse the application when it is heard by the local authority’s planning committee on Thursday.

A report to the committee says the development would not be in keeping with the historic surroundings.

Cala Homes (North) managing director Mike Naysmith said: “Our proposed development at King’s Gate will transform a currently disused, redundant site into high quality apartments. After liaising with the local community and other consultees, our revised plans take careful consideration of the feedback received, including significantly reducing the height of the building.

“In addition, the impact of widening the access road will be minimised by creating a remote footpath which will ensure more of the existing stone wall is retained, while allowing safe access by car or on foot.

“This development will enable our partners at VSA to further invest in providing vital services to the vulnerable people of Aberdeen and Cala are very proud to be part of that.

“We are hopeful that local members will approve the plans and look forward to the outcome in due course.”