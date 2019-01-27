£2k fundraising boost for north-east skatepark

The group behind plans to build a north-east skatepark has raised £2,000 from a movie night.

The Banchory Skatepark Group (BSG) held the event at Banchory Town Hall, selling out tickets two days before the film was shown.

Member Russ Crichton described the event as a “resounding success”.

Ode to Muir was on show on the night, a documentary film featuring professional snowboarder Jeremy Jones, and two-time Olympian Elena Hight as they explore the John Muir Wilderness in California.

The pair show the gruelling nature of their 40-mile expedition across rough terrain and reflect on the importance of the natural world.

Russ and the group are hoping to bring a skatepark to the town’s Bellfield Park, and are looking to raise cash to build the facility.

The project has been passed by the local Marr Area Committee, and a feasibility study showed that 99% of residents support the plans.