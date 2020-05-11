£29m in business support grants given out in north-east

More than £29 million has been given out to businesses in the north-east to assist during the coronavirus pandemic.

Aberdeenshire Council said up to May 1, it has processed 2,520 applications for the Coronavirus business support grant and rates relief fund.

In total, £29,310,000 in grants have been issued across Aberdeenshire.

The local authority said it is working as far as practically possible, to lessen the negative impact being felt from the effects of Covid-19.

Grant funding, made available by the Scottish Government, is aimed to help keep small and medium sized companies in business, and ensure they can recover by protecting jobs and promoting economic recovery.

Available funds include small business support grants of £10,000 and retail, hospitality and leisure sport grants of £25,000.

Each local authority is in charge of processing the applications for its area.

Matt Lockley, service manager of economic development, said: “The economic development service has been proactively promoting the availability of coronavirus business support grants funded by the Scottish Government to eligible businesses.

“Business development executives in particular have been supporting companies to apply.

“Sector specific grants, e.g fishing and fish processing, creative industries, are being actively promoted on the council’s Covid-19 business page and via the Economic Development Service’s social media channels.

“The Economic Development Service has been keeping a log of inquiries from businesses, averaging about 30 per week.

“The overwhelming majority of these inquiries have been about eligibility for the grant scheme.”

Leader of Aberdeenshire Council Councillor Jim Gifford said: “It has been very, very good, our finance team has pulled an absolute blinder in tackling the funding so quickly.

“We’re close to 3,000 applications which is fantastic in the time scale, and it’s great that there’s still some money available if people are still looking to apply.

“We had a very good conversation with Ben Macpherson, minister for public finance, about some anomalies in the scheme, where companies might not qualify so it can be looked into.”

Last week the Evening Express revealed that in Aberdeen city, more than £13 million in support grants were distributed to businesses, with more than 2,127 applications received.

To apply for either of the grants, eligible businesses should complete the business support application form available online at the Aberdeenshire Council website and email it to business.grants@aberdeenshire.gov.uk.

