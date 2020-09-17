290 new Covid-19 cases in Scotland in past 24 hours – including 13 in north-east

A further 13 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the north-east in the past 24 hours.

The latest update from the Scottish Government shows there have been a further 290 Covid-19 cases recorded since Wednesday – this is 4% of newly-tested individuals.

A total of 52 people are in hospital with a recently confirmed case of the virus.

Five of those in hospital are receiving treatment in intensive care.

No Covid-19 related deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

Since the start of the outbreak, a total of 707,682 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 23,573 were positive and 684,109 were confirmed negative.

A total of 4,309 inpatients who tested positive for Covid-19 have been discharged from hospital since March 5.

A regional breakdown of the data shows there have been 13 new cases confirmed in the Grampian area in the past 24 hours.

There have now been 2,055 positive cases in the north-east and Moray since the pandemic began.

The largest jump in cases has been recorded in the NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde area where 112 more people have been diagnosed with the virus in the past 24 hours.