28 Aberdeen motorists spoken to during undercover cycle safety operation

Nearly 30 drivers have been spoken to by Aberdeen police during an undercover cycle safety operation.

Officers spoke to 28 people to educate them on how to pass a cyclist safely during an operation on Riverside Drive today.

They were also shown a visual representation of the passing distance required when overtaking a cyclist.

Operation Close Pass involved plain clothes officers cycling in the Duthie Park area while fitted with cameras.

Sergeant Peter Henderson said: “Road safety is an absolute priority for Police Scotland and as we approach summer it is likely there will be an increase in vulnerable road users, such as cyclists.

“We will continue to carry out Operation Close Pass across Aberdeen and encourage anyone with concerns to report these to police on 101.

“It’s vital that we continue to proactively intervene to keep all road users safe and that all drivers recognise the importance of giving cyclists space. However, be assured that we will take enforcement action wherever necessary.”