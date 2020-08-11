27 new coronavirus cases in the north-east as Scotland’s total rises by 52

The north-east has recorded 27 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The north-east’s total number of positive cases since the crisis began has increased to 1,709.

Across Scotland there have been 52 new confirmed cases and there have been no new registered deaths in the past 24 hours.

A total of 165 cases have been confirmed in the Aberdeen cluster, an increase of eight on Monday, the First Minister said.

A total of 875 close contacts have been identified.

A total of 402,542 people in Scotland have been tested through NHS Scotland labs and UK Government Labs to date with results showing 383,463 being confirmed negative while 19,079 were positive.

As of midnight a total of 269 were being treated in hospital, with three in intensive care with confirmed Covid-19.

Since March 5, 4,181 patients have been discharged from hospital.

Scotland’s death toll remains at 2,491.