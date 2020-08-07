27 new coronavirus cases in the north-east as Scotland’s total rises by 43

The north-east has recorded 27 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The north-east’s total number of positive cases since the crisis began has increased to 1,597.

Across Scotland there have been 43 new confirmed cases and there have been no new registered deaths in the past 24 hours.

A total of 101 cases have been confirmed in the Aberdeen cluster, an increase of 22 on Thursday, the First Minister said.

A total of 313 close contacts have been identified.

A total of 386,213 people in Scotland have been tested through NHS Scotland labs and UK Government Labs to date with results showing 367,323 being confirmed negative while 18,890 were positive.

As of midnight a total of 262 were being treated in hospital, with four in intensive care with confirmed Covid-19.

Since March 5, 4,176 patients have been discharged from hospital.

Scotland’s death toll remains at 2,491.