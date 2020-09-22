£250,000 worth of improvements approved for Deeside Way

Improvements will be carried out along a popular north-east walking route thanks to a £250,000 funding boost.

Nestrans successfully applied for the funding from Sustrans Scotland for the Deeside Way.

The cash will go towards increasing the width of the path along the Deeside Way, and will support safe physical distancing for those using the route.

The shared-use path is popular with cyclists and walkers, and is a popular active travel route.

Money will also go towards clearing overgrown vegetation, fixing long-standing drainage problems, resurfacing and removing obstacles and barriers.

Work will be carried out by Aberdeenshire Council on the stretches between Crathes and Banchory and from Dinnet to Ballater, and will begin in October.

Chairwoman of Nestrans Councillor Sandra Macdonald said: “I am delighted that this approach has been successful. The Deeside Way is a much-loved path with beautiful surroundings, and it is no surprise it has been well-used during the recent months.

“A combination of environmental factors has meant that the path’s width has been restricted in some areas and these works will help to regain that lost space. This not only allows for better physical distancing, but it enables the path to be safely accessed and enjoyed by all for years to come.”

The improvements are on top of almost £90,000 of work recently carried out along the stretch by Aberdeenshire Council, which was funded by Nestrans.

Vice chairman of Nestrans and chairman of Aberdeenshire Council’s infrastructure services committee councillor Peter Argyle said: “We know that more people will choose to travel by walking, cycling or other active means if they can use traffic-free paths, such as The Deeside Way, and we are lucky to have a number of such routes in the region.

“The news that this call funding bid has been successful is therefore great news for all users of this fantastic route.”

The Deeside Way is part of the National Cycle Route 195, and connects several different communities along its 41-mile length.

Director of Sustrans Scotland Karen McGregor added: “We are delighted to support our partners at Nestrans in these improvements along National Cycle Network Route 195, the Deeside Way.

“Giving everyone in Scotland the space and opportunities to walk, wheel and cycle safely is more important than ever, and the significant rise in active journeys over recent months has shown the huge public appetite to make healthier travel choices.

“The beautiful greenspaces of traffic-free routes such as the Deeside Way are a vital part of this, and we look forward to continuing our work to create a National Cycle Network of paths for everyone, loved by the communities they serve.”