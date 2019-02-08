£250,000 funding approved for Aberdeen’s second Cruyff Court

Councillors have approved spending £250,000 to create Aberdeen’s second “Cruyff Court” football pitch.

A total of £250,000 has been set aside from council coffers to upgrade the existing artificial pitch on Tullos playing fields in Girdleness Road, Torry.

The city council, the Denis Law Legacy Trust and the Cruyff Foundation are working together to lead the project – named after Dutch football legend Johan Cruyff.

Funds of £50,000 will also come from the Johan Cruyff Foundation to help deliver the project.

The ongoing costs of running the second facility will be considered by councillors when they meet to set the budget at the Town House on March 5.

Aberdeen’s first facility was opened on Catherine Street in 2017, becoming the first of its kind in Scotland. The plans for the new court have been backed by the football legend Denis Law.