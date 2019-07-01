25 firefighters tackle boat blaze at north-east harbour

Fire crews and a coastguard rescue team have been called to tackle a boat blaze at a north-east harbour.

A total of 25 firefighters are currently at the scene at Macduff Harbour.

Four appliances, from Macduff, Portsoy, Aberchirder and Turriff were sent by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service around 8.50am this morning.

A spokesman for the service said: “We got the call at 8.51am for a fire at Macduff Harbour.

“We have two breathing apparatus in use.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The Banff Coastguard Rescue Team is also assisting the fire crew.

A spokesman for HM Coastguard added: “We were called around 9am to assist with a fishing vessel that was on fire down at the harbour.”