£24k in fines handed out by Aberdeen libraries

More than £24,000 has been handed out in fines from Aberdeen libraries.

Figures obtained from Aberdeen City Council through freedom of information show that a total of £24,554.49 had been handed out in fines this year up to November.

This includes £20,692.04 from overdue items, £2,399 for objects that have been lost by members of the public and £1,463.45 from damaged items.

Fines have decreased during the past two years, down from £32,537.59 in 2017 and £33,480.47 in 2016.

There are 17 council-owned public libraries in the city, which are located in various communities including the Central Library on Rosemount Viaduct.

Aberdeen City Libraries’ staff say there has been an increase in visitors to libraries in the past year.

Those coming into the libraries do not need to have a membership in order to visit.

There have been 8,180 memberships issued over the past year, which compares with 10,361 in 2017 and 10,878 in 2016.

Councillor John Wheeler, convener of the Aberdeen City Council education operational delivery committee, encouraged Granite City residents to visit the public libraries in the city.

Mr Wheeler said: “Public libraries have adapted and evolved for more than 150 years to connect individuals and communities to information, knowledge and culture – they continue to be integral to life in Aberdeen and we always welcome new members.

“Library membership is free to all and with it you can enjoy access a wealth of books, ebooks, audio book, DVDs, newspapers, magazines and online information, databases and archives.

“Libraries are spaces open to all to participate in a wide range of activities such as author talks, creative writing sessions, IT classes, 3D printing, view an exhibition, or to just relax and read a book or a newspaper, meet up with friends and enjoy a conversation.

“It’s important to remember you don’t have to be a member to visit our libraries and visitor numbers remain strong throughout the city.”

The highest concentration of new memberships has been at the Central Library, with 3,139 library cards given out this year.

Airyhall was the second most subscribed to library in the city, with 690 new memberships. At Bridge of Don, an extra 550 people signed up, whereas there were 465 at Bucksburn and 432 at Mastrick Library.

The Central Library, Airyhall and Bridge of Don branches have the highest number of new membership rates over the past four years.

The other libraries in the area are Cornhill, Cove, Culter, Cults, Dyce, Ferryhill, Kaimhill, Kincorth, Northfield, Tillydrone, Torry and Woodside.

Memberships are free to sign up to, and can be done by visiting one of the libraries.

Residents can reserve books, films and music online, as well as searching through the catalogue.