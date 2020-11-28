More than 24,000 staff signed up to NHS Grampian’s Pick Me Up Project

More than 24,000 staff have now been signed up to an NHS Grampian campaign set up to help free up hospital beds.

NHS Grampian launched the Pick Me Up Project on Monday, which is aimed at improving patient flow in hospitals.

As part of the campaign, businesses are being asked to give their employees flexibility, where possible, to collect their loved ones and friends from hospitals when they are ready to go home.

More than a dozen businesses have already pledged support to the scheme.

Interim deputy chief officer for acute services, Cameron Matthew, said he is “delighted” with the response.

He added: “To be rapidly approaching 25,000 staff signed up to this by their employers, in under a week, is phenomenal.

“We’re really delighted by the level of support organisations are showing and we hope others will sign up soon.

“The more businesses that sign up, the bigger impact this will have on frontline workers. It really is about supporting our doctors, nurses and patients at the end of the day.”

Four of the region’s further education institutions have joined to the project, with Aberdeen University, North East Scotland College, Robert Gordon University and Moray College UHI pledging support.

Vicki Nairn, vice-principal for corporate operations at RGU, said: “We already have close links with NHS Grampian with several of our courses, including nursing, that we offer, so the decision to back the Pick Me Up Project was an easy one.

“It lets us support our own staff and NHS Grampian’s – including our students who are training there and our graduates, who have moved on to their careers in jobs with the health board.”

Debbie Dyker, acting director of operations at Aberdeen University, said: “For decades we have worked hand-in-hand with NHS Grampian, at the Foresterhill campus, across both training and research and this scheme is a simple and effective way we can offer some support to frontline medical staff, with minimal impact on the university.

“It also lets us support our own staff and the welfare of both them and their families. Hopefully, with businesses and organisations working together we can make a real difference to our health board.”

The project will see employers offer staff as much flexibility as possible to collect their loved ones from the hospital, when they are ready for discharge, rather than waiting until after they have finished their work shift.

It is hoped this will free up beds and allow medics to treat more acutely ill patients.

Neil Cowie, principal of North East Scotland College, said: “The NHS plays such a major part in all of our lives and in the past year its importance has been more apparent than perhaps at any other time.

“The Pick Me Up Project allows NESCol to give something back to the NHS while at the same time supporting our own staff to be there for their loved ones.”

Moray College UHI said it was glad to be able to support Dr Gray’s Hospital, in Elgin, through the scheme.

Jacqui Taylor, head of marketing and external relations at Moray College UHI, said: “For those of us in Moray, Dr Gray’s Hospital has always been there. Many residents were born there and we can’t underestimate the expertise we have at our local hospital.

“For us to be able to support staff, through the Pick Me Up Project, is a welcome opportunity.

“Cumulatively, if enough local businesses get involved, we can hopefully make a real difference and free up quite a number of beds, to benefit both staff and patients at Dr Gray’s.”

Cameron Matthew added: “We’re delighted that the universities and colleges have signed up to this.

“Between them, they have a considerable workforce and knowing that on any given day they will support their staff, as much as possible, to collect loved ones and friends from hospital, at the earliest opportunity, will be a significant boost in our efforts to discharge those well enough to go home more promptly.

“The cumulative effect of these four institutions’ efforts could make a real difference in terms of our bed capacity – between them, they could easily create dozens of extra bed days each year for us.

“We’d just like to say ‘thank you’ to each of them, we really do appreciate their efforts and those of every other business or organisation that has signed up so far.”

For more information or to sign up, get in touch with gram.communications@nhs.scot using the subject line ‘Pick Me Up Project’.