24 north-east dog owners convicted under dangerous dog legislation in past two years

A woman mauled by a dog has called for tougher laws after it emerged dozens of animals have been dealt with under legislation brought in to protect the public from harm in recent years.

New statistics obtained through a freedom of information request have revealed 43 dogs have been registered under Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 legislation in the north-east over the past two years.

There were 14 cases in Aberdeen in 2019 and a further seven in the city this year.

The owners of 24 dogs have also been convicted of dangerous dog offences in the Grampian area over the same period.

Six animals have been destroyed – three in Aberdeen, one in Elgin and two in Peterhead.

Lynsey Casson pictured with her dog Rogue is demanding dangerous dog laws be toughened up.One victim, Lynsey Casson suffered multiple injuries after an American Bulldog bit her ponytail and dragged her to the ground before biting her head, arm and both feet.

She later discovered a tooth from the dog embedded in her head following the attack on the 37-year-old veterinary receptionist as she tried to bring her own dog, Rogue, into the communal garden of properties on Shapinsay Road in Aberdeen.

She is now calling for the law on dangerous dogs to be tightened up.

Lynsey, who suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) as a result of the incident, was hospitalised after the attack, said: “The law really needs to change – some dogs are being used as weapons.

“We should really go back to having licences for dogs.

“I understand there have been convictions but it still terrifying to think there are still dangerous dogs out there.”

The animal which attacked Lynsey has been “dispatched” following the attack on June 25 and his owner Dana Mullen will be sentenced in January after admitting being in charge of a dog which was dangerously out of control.

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie also believes laws need to be stricter with a dedicated database for councils to use.

He said: “Dog control notices are a good idea in themselves, because most owners are very scrupulous about keeping their pets on a lead in situations where they might be hard to control.

“However, they don’t work when someone moves between council areas.

“There should be a central database so councils and law enforcement can track problem owners or animals, when now they can simply vanish.

“Serious cases are fortunately quite rare, but these figures show serious legal repercussions when they do occur.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “Working with justice agencies and local authorities, the Scottish Government is committed to helping keep communities safe from irresponsible dog owners and their out of control dogs.

“While it is welcome to see that serious dog control cases have reduced in the north-east this year, any dog attack is still one too many. Decisions in specific cases are for independent justice agencies and local authorities to take.

“However, a range of action is underway to support operational agencies including a Scottish Government established working group progressing key issues with Police Scotland and local authorities.

“A study is currently underway to determine the possible creation of a national Dog Control Notice (DCN) database to develop a fuller understanding of the current approach towards DCN management, and to analyse and assess ways in which this might be transformed across local authorities. The outcome of the study will be reported back to the Scottish Government early next year.

“In the New Year, we will also be launching a consultation on possible options for reform of dog control legislation, primarily looking at the offence of a dog being dangerously out of control under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991.”