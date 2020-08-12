24 new coronavirus cases in the north-east as Scotland’s total rises by 47

The north-east has recorded 24 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The north-east’s total number of positive cases since the crisis began has increased to 1,733.

Across Scotland there have been 47 new confirmed cases and there have been no new registered deaths in the past 24 hours.

A total of 177 cases have been confirmed in the Aberdeen cluster, the First Minister said.

A total of 940 close contacts have been identified.

A total of 407,223 people in Scotland have been tested through NHS Scotland labs and UK Government Labs to date with results showing 388,097 being confirmed negative while 19,126 were positive.

As of midnight a total of 265 were being treated in hospital, with three in intensive care with confirmed Covid-19.

Since March 5, 4,182 patients have been discharged from hospital.

Scotland’s death toll remains at 2,491.