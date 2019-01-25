£23,000 asbestos training for Aberdeen City Council staff

Aberdeen City Council will spend a total of £23,000 offering “bespoke asbestos training” to its frontline staff.

The local authority was ordered to improve after an investigation last year found an asbestos incident at Bridge of Don Academy contravened health and safety law.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) ordered the council to improve its level of training in the wake of its investigation.

Teachers, janitors, cleaners and other workers were allowed on the site following the incident in July.

A new report to members of the staff governance committee has revealed “bespoke asbestos training” will be provided to frontline staff, from existing training budgets, at a cost of £23,000.

Actions taken by the council include additional training and ensuring a competent asbestos adviser be present at a pre-site meeting to discuss any works.

